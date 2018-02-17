One in Custody Following Robbery, Shooting in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- One man is in custody and police are looking for a second person involved in an early morning shooting in Hazleton.

Police charged Courtney Miller, 35, of Hazleton, with robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property after they say he and another man stole jewelry off a man outside a nightclub on South Church Street.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A relative of the robbery victim confronted the robbers and was shot in the struggle. He is recovering in the hospital.

Hazleton police believe the man with Miller is the one who pulled the trigger. He is still on the loose.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspected shooter. If you know who or where he is, you're asked to call 911.