× In Your Neighborhood

Superheroes Walk for Homeless Families

Superheroes Walk is sponsored by Family Promise of Monroe County. It’s a 3.2 walk around Stroud Mall. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, and prizes are awarded for the best costumes. Refreshments will be offered. Superheroes Walk at the Stroud Mall is Saturday, Mar 3 starting at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit the homeless and families at risk with children. Registration is $10, and free for children under 12 years. Register is at http://www.familypromisepa.org or at http://www.crowdrise.com/superheroes-walk-for-homeless-families/fundraiser/enidlogan.

Breakfast with Dr. Seuss

A Breakfast with Dr. Seuss is in Monroe County. The breakfast is at Chipperfield Elementary School in Stroudsburg on Saturday, Mar. 3, from 10 a.m. – noon. It’s a breakfast of Green Eggs & Ham, bagels, coffee, tea & milk. There are Dr. Seuss activities with arts, crafts, games for children, and a book give-away while supplies last. Cost is $5 for adults and for children age 3 years and up.