Good Morning PA – Double “R” Twirlettes

The Double "R" Twirlettes want to invite you to their 39th annual twirl-a-thon on Saturday, February 24th, 2018. The event will be held from noon to 2pm at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City. All proceeds to benefit St. Joseph's Center.
