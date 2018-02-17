Watch Live: THON 2018

Good Morning PA – Double “R” Twirlettes

Posted 11:01 am, February 17, 2018, by

The Double "R" Twirlettes want to invite you to their 39th annual twirl-a-thon on Saturday, February 24th, 2018. The event will be held from noon to 2pm at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City. All proceeds to benefit St. Joseph's Center.

