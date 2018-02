Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A fire forced a man from his home in Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on South Grant Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen of one half of the double-block home.

The owner was the only one there at the time.

Most of the damage was confined to the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.