Dunmore Girls Beat Holy Cross for Lackawanna League Division 3 Title

Lisa Tallo scored a team-high 12 points, and the No. 2 Dunmore girls basketball team beat Holy Cross 41-37 to win the Lackawanna League Division 3 Championship at Scranton High School on Saturday.

