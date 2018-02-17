Lisa Tallo scored a team-high 12 points, and the No. 2 Dunmore girls basketball team beat Holy Cross 41-37 to win the Lackawanna League Division 3 Championship at Scranton High School on Saturday.
Dunmore Girls Beat Holy Cross for Lackawanna League Division 3 Title
-
Holy Cross Boys Beat Mid Valley in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Susquehanna Tops Montrose in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Holy Redeemer Girls Capture Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 Championship
-
Holy Cross boys basketball wins first half Title
-
Bianchi Reaches Milestone, as Abington Heights Beats Scranton
-
-
Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton, Clinch League Title
-
Mahanoy Area Lady Bears Clinch Schuylkill League, Division 3
-
Holy Cross vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
Dunmore @ Holy Cross girls basketball
-
-
Holy Cross Moves Into 2nd Half Play In The Lackawanna League
-
Abington Heights Girls Hold Off Scranton Prep in Lynett Tournament
-
Callejas Leads King’s Past Manhattanville