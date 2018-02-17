Crash Closes Part of I-81 South in Schuylkill County
FRAILEY TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 81 is shut down in Schuylkill County due to a crash.
According to PennDOT, a crash at mile marker 108 on Interstate 81 south near the Tremont/Tower City exit has both southbound lanes closed as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word on any injuries.
PennDOT is reducing the speed limit on area interstates due to winter weather.
Check back for updates.
Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP traffic tracker.
40.624918 -76.447127
1 Comment
Cowboy
So what’s new on 81?