Crash Closes Part of I-81 South in Schuylkill County

FRAILEY TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 81 is shut down in Schuylkill County due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, a crash at mile marker 108 on Interstate 81 south near the Tremont/Tower City exit has both southbound lanes closed as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word on any injuries.

PennDOT is reducing the speed limit on area interstates due to winter weather.

Check back for updates.

