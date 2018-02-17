Clarks Summit Transforms into Wizarding World of Ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- An icy trip to the fantasy world of wizards and witches is going on in part of Lackawanna County this weekend.

The Abington Business and Professional Association puts together the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit every Presidents Day weekend. This year's theme is "The Wizarding World of Ice."

Ice sculptures are located along the sidewalks in front of businesses and community buildings depicting familiar elements of the Harry Potter series made famous by the J.K. Rowling books and subsequent movies.

"It's very fun and exciting to see all the sculptures and how they were made and all the different things they have out," said Madison Miller of Jermyn.

There are more than 50 ice sculptures for people to enjoy and plenty of fun events for the family in downtown Clarks Summit.