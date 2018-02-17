Celebrating Winter in Stroudsburg

Watch Live: THON 2018

Posted 6:55 pm, February 17, 2018

STROUDSBURG -- The ice was nice at 2018 Winterfest in the Poconos.

Businesses along Main Street in Stroudsburg gave out discounts and had ice sculptures on display.

This year's event was carnival themed and offered free entertainment and carnival games for children.

"Really, really great day. The weather's good. We're happy to be part of the community and we're having fun. We're having a good time," said Erin Diemer, Kitchen Chemistry Bakery.

Children also enjoyed decorating their own cupcakes, face painting, and free balloons at the event in Stroudsburg.

