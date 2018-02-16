× With Eye on the Sky, Wizards Conjure Ice Magic

CLARKS SUMMIT — Ice is on display this weekend in Lackawanna County; the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicks off Friday night.

Organizers say the weather is always tricky. They need the forecast to work for the ice and the people.

With a little paint, ice, and magic, Clarks Summit is becoming a wizarding world. The theme of this year’s festival of ice is based on the Harry Potter books and movies.

A trio of happy Gryffindors came to watch as the Hogwarts Express was created from ice.

“We were excited,” said Natalie Sandly of Peckville. “And then when we heard we were off from school, we had to come here.”

The ice sculptures are meant to draw people to Clarks Summit businesses.

“I think we’re ready, I think we are, it’s exciting. I can’t wait for, to see all the people come through so that way we know who we are and what we can do,” said Mark Toth of City Market.

The Abington Business and Professional Association puts the festival together every year over Presidents Day Weekend.

“We wanted to make it magical, and bring all of the special things from all of the books that the kids love, and the movies,” association member Laura Ancherani said.

While there are a lot of different things to look at, the main attraction is, of course, the ice. So, organizers are hoping for a little magic when it comes to the weather.

“We felt like we were due for some good weather. Last year we had extremely high temperatures and we had a lot of damage. Everything was pretty much gone by Sunday. This year, we’re hoping it’s not going to be the case,” Ancherani said.

The team from Sculpted Ice Works in Wayne County creates dozens of ice sculptures over the weekend. They’re making an ice slide shaped like a basilisk, a mythical snake. The carvers say this weekend’s weather is just right.

“What’s best for the ice isn’t always what’s best for the people. So, trying to find that happy medium, this is good because it’s going to be in the teens tonight, so this ice is going to be real cold and partly cloudy tomorrow and above freezing, so people are going to come out and the ice will hold up,” said ice carver Mark Crouthamel.

A spell shouldn’t be necessary.