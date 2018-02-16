× WinterFest Weekend in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Big ice sculptures will soon fill the streets of downtown Stroudsburg.

These frozen pieces of art are all part of WinterFest, an annual celebration that draws many people to the borough.

“Oh, it’s fantastic! The more people here, the better off we are,” said Rob Borusovic, Middle Smithfield Township.

Rob Borusovic from Middle Smithfield Township recalls last year being unseasonably warm for WinterFest. But with snow and chilly temps in the forecast this weekend, he’s hoping the event lives up to its name.

“35 (degrees) would be awesome! You can still get outside and as long as there is no wind, I am fine,” said Borusovic.

This year’s WinterFest is a carnival theme and the owner of the indoor carnival on Main Street hopes to see a lot of people here this weekend.

John Iacono owns Ice Cream Wonderland. It’s a place where you can play games and eat lots of ice cream. He says it’s a good matchup to this year’s carnival theme.

“It’s awesome, it’s amazing. We are looking forward to it. We have plenty of things for the kids to do,” said John Iacono, Ice Cream Wonderland.

Tolino Vineyards on Courthouse Square is new to downtown and joining WinterFest for the first time. The owner has games and other prizes ready for customers of all ages.

“This is perfect because it’s an all-ages event and we are going to have live music and we are excited to see all the different ice sculptures outside. It’s exciting,” said Mandy Tolino of Tolino Vineyards.

Participating businesses will offer discounts and live ice carvings are scheduled throughout the day.

WinterFest beings on Saturday from 11 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. in downtown Stroudsburg.