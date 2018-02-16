Wayne County Bank Robbery Suspect Identified

LAKE TOWNSHIP — State police have a suspect in a bank robbery in Wayne County on Monday.

Troopers believe Aaron Gould, 39, of Honesdale robbed NBT Bank branch near Lake Ariel at gunpoint on Monday then took off in a bank teller’s SUV.

Investigators say the weapon in the robbery is a pellet gun.

State police believe Gould is in the Scranton area and is probably driving the stolen dark gray, Toyota RAV 4 with Pennsylvania license GWW9491.

Troopers say Gould is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities also believe a second person may be involved.

