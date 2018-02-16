× WATCH LIVE: Penn State’s THON 2018

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – On February 16-18, 2018 at the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State’s THON will host its annual 46-hour no-sitting no-sleeping dance marathon, with over 16,500 student volunteers supporting the fight against childhood cancer.

WPSU is providing the live stream of THON:

The webcast will begin on Friday, Feb. 16, at around 5:00pm.

The webcast will end shortly after the reveal of the final fundraising totals on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Over 700 dancers will represent Penn State organizations as they stand for 46 hours to show support to families battling cancer. These organizations work year-round to raise both funds and awareness for childhood cancer, while building relationships with Four Diamonds families.

Thousands of people will enter the Bryce Jordan Center to support these dancers, as well as the families.

THON partnered with Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital in 1977, and since then, has raised over $146 million, funding innovative research and comprehensive care to ensure that no family sees a medical bill. Events and fundraisers are held year-round to show support and raise funds, all culminating event with the dance marathon held each February.

Throughout THON Weekend, there will be numerous performances, as well as notable events like Pep Rally, involving hundreds of student athletes, and the Final Four hours, featuring family speakers and the much-anticipated total reveal.

The magic of THON can be felt throughout the weekend as thousands stand united in pursuit of a cure.