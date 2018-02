× Vacant Store in Lycoming County Bought by Florida Company

MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A vacant story in the Lycoming Mall will soon be occupied once again.

The former Macy’s department store, which has been vacant since last year, has been purchased by a Florida-based company.

According to Lycoming Mall management, M.C. Storage LLC bought the building.

No word yet on what the building will be used for in Lycoming County.