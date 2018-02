Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT -- A crash left a soggy mess in the median in Luzerne County early Friday morning.

Interstate 81 south is down to one lane just past the Avoca exit.

It looks like a truck carrying bread hit the guide rail and flipped on its side around 6 a.m. on Friday.

That truck dumped bread all over the place.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the crash in Luzerne County.