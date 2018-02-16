Suspected Flasher Arrested in Scranton

Posted 11:52 am, February 16, 2018, by

SCRANTON — A flasher accused of exposing himself to children in Scranton has been arrested.

Orlando Santiago, 45, of Scranton, now faces charges including indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

Investigators say he exposed himself to some kids in the 700 block of North Webster Avenue this past weekend.

Santiago is currently locked up.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments