Suspected Flasher Arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON — A flasher accused of exposing himself to children in Scranton has been arrested.

Orlando Santiago, 45, of Scranton, now faces charges including indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

Investigators say he exposed himself to some kids in the 700 block of North Webster Avenue this past weekend.

Santiago is currently locked up.

41.413815 -75.643568