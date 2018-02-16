× Professor Charged After University Officials Find Child Pornography on Work Computer

BLOOMSBURG — A Bloomsburg University professor has been charged with possession of child pornography.

According to officials, Scott Lowe, 57, of Bloomsburg was arrested Thursday after university officials found child pornography on his work computer during a routine audit.

Lowe, a philosophy professor, has worked at Bloomsburg University for decades.

Bloomsburg University officials stated Lowe has been suspended.

Lowe was released after posting bail in Columbia County.