Pair of Troopers Charged with Computer Crimes
LEHIGHTON — Two state troopers from the Lehighton barracks are facing computer crimes.
Erin Cawley and Anthony Kingsley, both of Catasauqua, are accused of logging into another woman’s Facebook account and sharing private messages without her permission.
Court papers show it happened after an affair ended between the alleged victim and Kingsley.
Kingsley faces charges of unlawful use of a computer, computer trespass, and conspiracy, unlawful use of a computer, and harassment.
Cawley faces charges of conspiracy, unlawful use of a computer, conspiracy, computer trespass, and harassment.
Keystone cops
How embarrassing for our state. What will it be tomorrow?
Time To Resign
Seriously guys? You thought this was a good idea?
You show poor decision making skills and that job probably isn’t for you.
Common Sense
Children with badges……PSP.
RJELQ
people love facebook in nepa. especially the weird odd skookie.
Yes it is
Yes, Fartbook is but lots of people still use it.
Marie
It’s a shame