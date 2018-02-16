× Pair of Troopers Charged with Computer Crimes

LEHIGHTON — Two state troopers from the Lehighton barracks are facing computer crimes.

Erin Cawley and Anthony Kingsley, both of Catasauqua, are accused of logging into another woman’s Facebook account and sharing private messages without her permission.

Court papers show it happened after an affair ended between the alleged victim and Kingsley.

Kingsley faces charges of unlawful use of a computer, computer trespass, and conspiracy, unlawful use of a computer, and harassment.

Cawley faces charges of conspiracy, unlawful use of a computer, conspiracy, computer trespass, and harassment.