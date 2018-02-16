Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE -- Newswatch 16 was in Luzerne County for the ribbon cutting of a medical marijuana dispensary.
The facility, in the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville, opened today.
Officials say they will not have any product to give out until next month.
Folks can still stop by and learn about the uses of medical marijuana at the new dispensary in Luzerne County.
Cowboy
You POT HEADS!
LMAO!
You’re asking for trouble if you drive high.
Cowboy
Looks like they all had a sample.