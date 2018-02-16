× Man Charged After Fatal Crash in Lehigh County

LYNN TOWNSHIP — A Palmer Township man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash that happened last year.

According to officials, the crash happened when Alan Mannon, 66, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Route 309.

Mannon allegedly struck Dennis Bray’s car, who died as a result of his injuries in the crash.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office stated that Mannon was allegedly negligent, traveling in the wrong lane and caused the crash.

Mannon is facing homicide by vehicle and other related charges in Lehigh County.