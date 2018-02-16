Man Charged After Fatal Crash in Lehigh County

Posted 4:33 pm, February 16, 2018, by

LYNN TOWNSHIP — A Palmer Township man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash that happened last year.

According to officials, the crash happened when Alan Mannon, 66, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Route 309.

Mannon allegedly struck Dennis Bray’s car, who died as a result of his injuries in the crash.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office stated that Mannon was allegedly negligent, traveling in the wrong lane and caused the crash.

Mannon is facing homicide by vehicle and other related charges in Lehigh County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s