Judge Allows Scranton to Continue to Triple Tax

SCRANTON -- A judge ruled today that the Electric City can continue to take triple the local service tax from workers' paychecks.
The $156 a year tax in Scranton generates about $5 million dollars a year for the financially troubled city.
About 30,000 people pay the tax in Lackawanna County.
41.408969 -75.662412
1 Comment
Blown away
A negative news dump always occurs on a Friday. Everybody will forget about this decision come Monday ( Presidents day, day off for fed workers) except for the people who have to pay this criminal tax.