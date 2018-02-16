Judge Allows Scranton to Continue to Triple Tax

Posted 6:29 pm, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:28PM, February 16, 2018

SCRANTON -- A judge ruled today that the Electric City can continue to take triple the local service tax from workers' paychecks.

The $156 a year tax in Scranton generates about $5 million dollars a year for the financially troubled city.

About 30,000 people pay the tax in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment