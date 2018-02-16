Explaining Violence, Tragedy to Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE -- Video of kids walking out of their high school in Florida just moments after this week's deadly shooting may be hard to watch.

Explaining this all to your children can be an uneasy conversation for some parents.

Barry Kobel works at Mirror Image Fashions in Danville. A father of four with kids, ages ranging in ages 2 to 12, he says talking to them about the mass shootings in schools is difficult.

"They don't understand because we are quite fortunate that we haven't dealt with anything like this in the area and I hope we never have to," Kobel said.

Brenda Sachleven says she talked to her 15-year-old son Jacob and does not want him living in fear.

"Be cognizant of those around him and can't live his life in fear and be worried about everything going on around him at all times, and just be aware of everything but not live in fear," Sachleven said.

At the Henry Hood Center for Health Research at Geisinger Medical Center, Dr. Sean O'Dell thinks parents should be talking to their kids about school shootings.

Dr. O'Dell says how much you tell your child, depends on their age and developmental level.

"The younger kids are the more concrete, the fewer details you want to provide. As kids get older, parents are going to want to make sure they are sharing details," Dr. O'Dell said.

In this social media age, Dr. O'Dell says parents with older children should expect more questions.

"They are going to have their own views and I think a lot of what we have seen from the kids that have been involved show that

Dr. O'Dell points out that kids are vulnerable, so it's best for parents to be there as much as they can.

"So if they ask you a question and you get the idea is, that they want to stay safe or they feel scared and they want to be reassured, that they feel safe, it is OK to reassure them that they are safe," Dr. O'Dell added.