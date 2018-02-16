× Driver Sent to Prison for Rig Wreck that Hit Trooper

MILFORD – A truck driver accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into a state trooper has been sentenced to state prison.

Cecil Lipscomb, 29, of Massachusetts, was sentenced to two to five years for crashing into a state trooper and two state police vehicles in January of 2017 on Interstate 84 in Pike County.

Lipscomb admitted to drinking before the crash. A blood test revealed cocaine was also in his system.

He pleaded guilty DUI and aggravated assault charges in December.

Lipscomb must also pay a fine of $3,175 and his driver’s license has been suspended.

