Driver Sent to Prison for Rig Wreck that Hit Trooper

Posted 12:32 pm, February 16, 2018, by

MILFORD – A truck driver accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into a state trooper has been sentenced to state prison.

Cecil Lipscomb, 29, of Massachusetts, was sentenced to two to five years for crashing into a state trooper and two state police vehicles in January of 2017 on Interstate 84 in Pike County.

Lipscomb admitted to drinking before the crash. A blood test revealed cocaine was also in his system.

He pleaded guilty DUI and aggravated assault charges in December.

Lipscomb must also pay a fine of $3,175 and his driver’s license has been suspended.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments