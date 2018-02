× Driver from Schuylkill County Dies from Crash Injuries

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — A man from Schuylkill County has died from injuries suffered in a crash in Lehigh County.

The coroner says Christopher Angelo, 41, of Schuylkill Haven, was traveling outside Allentown last Wednesday when his car struck a tree and went down an embankment.

He died Thursday at the hospital.