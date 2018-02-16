County Commissioner Discusses Investigation of Alleged Sexual Abuse at Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- President of the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners, Pat O'Malley spoke with Newswatch 16 Friday about the Attorney General's case regarding alleged sexual abuse of inmates at Lackawanna County Prison.

O'Malley said that there was a lot he could not comment on because the case is still open but he said the county prison board called for the investigation back in 2016 when allegations came to light in a federal lawsuit.

"We actually asked for this investigation. We asked the District Attorney's office to actually do the investigation on the jail and they sent it to the Attorney General's office. And you know, at this point, they're in here and they're doing their job but we asked for this investigation. We did. So, the way I feel about it now is, you know, let the chips fall where they may," said Commissioner O'Malley.

Before he became a commissioner, O'Malley was a corrections officer at LCP.