Controversial Nightclub Shut Down by Code Enforcement

WILKES-BARRE -- A yellow sign posted by the Wilkes-Barre City Code Enforcement Office says the Ali Baba Lounge is unfit for human habitation and that no one will be allowed in after 5 p.m. Friday.
Calls to the code enforcement officer were not returned so it's unknown what prompted the city to shut it down.
However, the club's owner says it's a minor code issue having to do with a wall.
At Hottle's Restaurant, a few doors down, worker John Marinus says he is friends with the owner and doesn't know why the city would close them down.
"No idea at all. You know, he's a very nice guy. He keeps the place up nice. I have no idea really," said Marinus.
What is known is that this is just more negative attention for a nightclub that seems to continue to draw controversy.
Earlier this month the business drew angry responses from the community for booking a rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine for an April appearance. The artist pled guilty to three counts of child pornography.
Last November there was a stabbing outside the club but it did not involve any customers from Ali Baba.
The owner told Newswatch 16 it was a surveillance video from the club that helped police identify a suspect.
Wilkes University is just one block away from Ali Baba.
Sophomore Cassie Bordelean doesn't attend performances there but does go there with friends.
"I don't really go to those because I'm not 21, so that's much a 21 night only. I go on Thursdays when it's 18 to enter, 21 to drink," said Bordelean.
Wilkes senior Michael Henne lives in University Towers and hears a lot of activity coming from there at night.
"Tons of sirens, tons of cop lights, cop cars going in and out, people running back and forth screaming," said Henne.
Newswatch 16 received a statement from the Ali Baba Lounge that states: City officials shut the venue down until a minor code issue is up to date regarding a wall that was taken down. Even though it's a minor issue, we decided to keep the venue closed until this issue is fixed.
The owner of the lounge continued to say that tickets for Saturday's event will be honored at a rescheduled date.
The owners also announced via Facebook post the planned event featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine has been canceled and all tickets have been refunded.
Ali Please reopen soon!
Anyone that thinks Ali Baba closing is a good thing is an absolute moron!
Ali Babba provides a valuable service to the community by giving a place for the hood rats and mud sharks to congregate and have a good time, all the while under the watchful eye of the 2 Wilkes barre police officers that are stationed inside the venue. The officers gather information on these drug dealers with ease as the they willingly hand their ID to be scanned which saves the info…shows u how stupid these thugs really are!
So next time u cheer for places such as Ali babba being shut down think about how many thugs and 300lb hoochie mamma’s would be sitting next to you at your local bar!
Country joe without the fish
Alipleasereopensoon- Ahh, I never really thought about that. (Of course I’m a country boy though) Your observation is 100% accurate. OPEN ALI’S!!! OPEN ALI’S!!!!!
The visuals, alone....
Yes, I can visualize the ramifications to the area if there’s no place for these thugs to gather – sorta like how rats will hole up in sewers and such, the place contains the Stupid Element, to a degree. However, the thugs and hoochie mammas all spill out into the streets come closing time, anyway. So……you get the drunk and drugged thugs and hoochie mammas AND all of their shots-fired-catfight-in-progress bullshit along with little kids locked in cars while their egg donors are off inside getting drunk and even more stupid.
So, the answer is to give BACK all of the Cash For Trash revenue that Wilkes-Barre took when they accepted these hoodrats into the city, and herd all of those ill-mannered, nappy-headed, foul-mouthed, droopy-pants-wearin’, baby-making-machines onto some BLM buses, and drive them all back to Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Camden, NJ. GET THEM THE HELL OUT of NEPA because they have brought nothing but their dysfunctional cultures with them.
Country joe without the fish
VISUALS: That was the post of the year! Job well done my friend!
Governor Wolfbait
“S*ithole” lounge. Burn it down.
trucker
President Donald J. Trump is saving the country but not every business can be saved.
Open sesame
Or in this case, worth saving.
Scott
Good. Bunch of welfare good rats. They will find a new nest no doubt.
Scott
Hood.*
Naughtius Maximus
Ali Baba Lounge is like a nasty case of herpes. It never goes away.
pot smoker
Hoodrats like hookers don’t go away , They just change street corners
Hoodrats
Code enforcement would have been ok with 39 thieves but when the number hit 40, it was clearly a safety violation for the patrons and general public alike.
Jimmyc
Good !!!
Trash draws rats
Places like this wouldn’t exist if there weren’t people willing to patronize them.
wnepcommenter
Like any other business?..
Can't fix stupid
This isn’t “any other business.” Are you really that naive? Wow!
wnepcommenter
The point I was making (which you clearly missed) is that all businesses exist because of their customers. Also, it really is ‘any other business’ as it operates to make a profit based off a market. You may not like the business (and I’m not saying I do either in this case) but you can’t just change the definition.
Stop Already
Did you ever realize how many of your mindless posts require you to go back and try to explain what you were trying to say? Then your explanation makes no sense either. That should tell you that you’re not good at getting a simple point across. Time for you to move on to another site.
wnepcommenter
Nah, it just means that the overwhelming majority of the people that are reading WNEP comments are imbeciles. You seem to fit in great.
Stop Already
Says the clown who needs multiple posts to make one of his idiotic points. No, you’re not smarter than anyone else here. You think you are and there lies the problem. We see that a lot with narcissistic types. You think a lot of words mean you’re smarter than the rest. Just the opposite is true.