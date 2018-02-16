Annual Lenten Fish Fry in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CATAWISSA -- The first Friday during Lent means a good old-fashioned fish fry for a lot of folks.

The Catawissa Hose Company No. 1 was packed on Friday night.

For more than 15 years now, the fire company has been a hot spot on Fridays during Lent, when many Catholics don't eat meat.

Folks young and old showed up to take out or dine in on fries, fish and sides.

"It's great to see them come, they love the food and they come from all over. So, Milton, downriver, upriver. So it's just fun and I keep seeing the same people over and over again," Gretchen Johanson, Catawissa Hose Compay No. 1.

Desserts at the hose company were on sale to help pay for Catawissa's annual Halloween parade.

The fish fry runs each Friday during Lent.