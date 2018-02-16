$500,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

A ticket for Thursday’s Cash 5 sold at the Turkey Hill Minit Mart on South Keyser Avenue in Taylor matched all five balls drawn — 4, 8, 14, 27, 30 — to win $500,000.

The Turkey Hill Minit Mart gets a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Watch the daily drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.

