$500,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County.
A ticket for Thursday’s Cash 5 sold at the Turkey Hill Minit Mart on South Keyser Avenue in Taylor matched all five balls drawn — 4, 8, 14, 27, 30 — to win $500,000.
The Turkey Hill Minit Mart gets a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
41.400393 -75.718001
3 comments
stop it
good one less person collecting welfare that we have to pay for o wait they wont claim it to keep collecting welfare
joe
“GONE IN 60 SECS”
Oh NEPA
Don’t use it on drugs, kids.