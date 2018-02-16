16 To The Rescue: Lincoln

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lincoln is a year and a half old pit mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in the Clarks Summit area. He's been patiently waiting for a place to call home since last September.

"He loves toys, I give him a toy in his kennel almost every day cause he's so happy to play with it," said Casey DiNuzzo.

Workers at Griffin Pond say this boy is a ball of energy, so he'll need an active home, one that will exercise his body and mind.

"A young couple or a single person who wants a dog to go hike and run with them, he could do agility, he could do obedience, he could do nose work classes, he would be awesome to put some training in place."

Workers say Lincoln doesn't always make a good first impression with potential adopters, due to his initial excitement out of the kennel.

"The first ten minutes outside of his kennel, he acts like he's just been let out of jail. He runs and he does laps and he jumps on people and it's hard for people to get past that first ten minutes with him, but once you spend a little bit longer with him, he is amazing."

Lincoln would do best in a home as the only dog, and cats are a possibility.

"I think he would prefer to have all of the attention in his forever home because he's got a bit of manners work that he needs to do.

Workers just want someone to give him a chance because he's certainly worth it.

If you are interested in adopting Lincoln, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com