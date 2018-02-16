13 Russian Nationals Indicted Over 2016 Election Interference

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election, charging them with conspiracy to defraud the United States, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
Read the full indictment HERE.
In addition, three defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five defendants with aggravated identity theft.
“The defendants allegedly conducted what they called information warfare against the United States, with the stated goal of spreading distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.
The grand jury had been empaneled by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as any possible connections between Russia and Trump campaign associates.
FBI Director Chris Wray and Rosenstein briefed President Donald Trump on the indictments at the White House on Friday morning, a White House official said.
Beginning as early as 2014, the Russian organization Internet Research Agency began operations to interfere with the US political system, including the 2016 elections, according to the indictment.
The defendants allegedly posed as US persons, created false US personas, and operated social media pages and groups designed to attract US audiences, the indictment reads.
The Internet Research Agency had a “strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system” including the election, according to the indictment.
Russians posted “derogatory information about a number of candidates,” and by mid-2016 they supported Trump and disparaged Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. They bought ads and communicated with “unwitting” people tied to Trump campaign and others to coordinate political activities.
Rosenstein said Friday that the indictment does not contain any allegations that any Americans knowingly participated in the activity.
“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” he said. “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charge conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.”
13 comments
Trump 2020
I hope Putin gives Mueller a middle finger from across the world! The USA medals in every country’s election every year. Who cares? They’re NOT screwing with our voting machines!!! I voted for Trump because I wanted Trump for President. Russia did not influence me on my decision. Damn it Democrats, accept the loss and try again in 2020. HOLY CHIT!!!!
Jeff Woehrle
No Americans knowingly participated.
There went the ‘collusion’ nonsense.
Ouch.
One more step closer
4 whitehouse guilty pleas + 13 Russians indictments. This is NOT a hoax. One step closer to Impeachment. Look out Eric and Jared.
Who Cares
*Yawn*
Tell us something we haven’t known for a long time. Now you think you’re going to extradite some of them from Russia? No collusion, no involvement from the Trump campaign. Rosenstein even said no Americans were knowingly involved and nothing done affected the election.
A huge waste of time and energy.
Silverfish Imperetrix
They have to give the libs something to hang on to, otherwise they’ll shoot Congressmen at baseball games or attack Senators as they’re at home mowing their lawns.
John rouby
Why would the rouskies help trump he never got the $ from the uranium one deal the clitens did!
Dorthy Gibbens
This should only be about as high a bar as the national enquirer along side the UFO story, what a joke and all that $ spent Dan Flakes!
Lock them Up!!
WNEP needs to do a little investigating a bunch of Posters on here.. I would make a bet they find a few Russians posting under multiple ID’s.
Return Home Comrade
Yes Comrade, our work here is done! The 20 capitalist pigs who post here were our pawns and turned the election! See you back in Moscow!
Something Stinks
Republican Congress passes sanctions on Russia BUT….Trump refuses to impose them. Why?
frarnkies
Here we go again with this Russia nonsence with zero proof and only sources with no names and made up FBI investigations
Commie Donnie
7 people within the Whitehouse have admitted to lying under oath!!! How is this nonsense???
Lock them Up!!
Get the Flock out of our Media Putin crony.