Wyalusing Valley vs North Penn Mansfield boys basketball

February 15, 2018

North Penn Mansfield dropped Wyalusing Valley 56-42 in the NTL playoffs.  But, the Rams will still be the #1 seed in the D4 'AA' Playoffs.

