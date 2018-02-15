Two Men Charged After Burglary in Hazleton

Posted 4:14 pm, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:12PM, February 15, 2018

HAZLETON — Police arrested two men accused of burglarizing a former hospital in Hazleton.

According to police, the owner of the old St. Joseph’s Hospital along North Church Street called the police to say he believed burglars were inside the building.

When police arrived they heard Anthony Leming, 48, and Carl Cragle, 27, attempting to exit through the basement door.

Leming and Cragle are facing burglary, criminal trespass and other related charges in Luzerne County.

