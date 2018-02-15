Two Men Charged After Burglary in Hazleton
HAZLETON — Police arrested two men accused of burglarizing a former hospital in Hazleton.
According to police, the owner of the old St. Joseph’s Hospital along North Church Street called the police to say he believed burglars were inside the building.
When police arrived they heard Anthony Leming, 48, and Carl Cragle, 27, attempting to exit through the basement door.
Leming and Cragle are facing burglary, criminal trespass and other related charges in Luzerne County.
40.964880 -75.975402
Cowboy
Now some liberal democrats should feel sorry for these two and give them a warm place to live with three meals a day.
Handychuck
Is Ferdinand’s in hazleton serving any specials?
BERRIOS
These could possibly be hazleton street roamers. Very strange place. maybe they were taking up shelter in there and watching old perfect stranger reruns on you tube, while drinking pbr pounders.