Two Arrested After Wilkes-Barre Homicide

WILKES-BARRE -- Authorities in Wilkes-Barre arrested two men in a deadly shooting.
Isiah Jennings and Robert Rodriguez face homicide and conspiracy charges.
The charges come after Trevor Oliver and his girlfriend, Vanesa Batista, were shot inside a home along Hutson Street last week.
Oliver died earlier this week.
Batista survived and is helping Wilkes-Barre police with their investigation.
