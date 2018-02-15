Two Arrested After Wilkes-Barre Homicide

WILKES-BARRE -- Authorities in Wilkes-Barre arrested two men in a deadly shooting.

Isiah Jennings and Robert Rodriguez face homicide and conspiracy charges.

The charges come after Trevor Oliver and his girlfriend, Vanesa Batista, were shot inside a home along Hutson Street last week.

Oliver died earlier this week.

Batista survived and is helping Wilkes-Barre police with their investigation.

