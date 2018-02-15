Teacher, Victim of Florida School Shooting Also Staff Member at Camp in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP -- Another victim from the school shooting in Flordia has connections to our area.

One of the teachers who was killed was also a staff member at a summer camp in Wayne County.

Camp Starlight, north of Honesdale, posted a photo of Scott Beigel, calling him a beloved friend and hero.

Many former campers were sharing fond memories of him.

Students at the school in Florida called him a hero who helped saved lives Wednesday.

Posts on the Camp Starlight Facebook page say Beigel was a teacher, a counselor and a role model.