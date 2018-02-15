× Schuylkill County Police Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in a Creek

POTTSVILLE — A car ended up in the Norweigan Creek in Pottsville Thursday afternoon.

The driver was trapped upside down in the car.

Pottsville police jumped in the creek and smashed the window with a sledgehammer to rescue the driver.

Officials do not know how the car ended up in the creek.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the crash in Schuylkill County.