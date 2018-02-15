Schuylkill County Police Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in a Creek

Posted 4:23 pm, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21PM, February 15, 2018

POTTSVILLE — A car ended up in the Norweigan Creek in Pottsville Thursday afternoon.

The driver was trapped upside down in the car.

Pottsville police jumped in the creek and smashed the window with a sledgehammer to rescue the driver.

Officials do not know how the car ended up in the creek.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the crash in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments