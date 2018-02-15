Paralympians Help at Ski Camp in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- Ava McEntire, 12, from West Chester doesn't let her physical disabilities get the best of her. In fact, she says it helps her learn.

This week, she learned how to ski at an Adaptive Ski Camp at Camelback Mountain Ski Resort near Tannersville.

"It was weird at first for me. Lots of these coaches wanted me to do it and I was nervous at first but when I actually did it, I fit in perfectly. I tried and now I am here," said Ava McEntire, West Chester.

Ava, along with dozens of other children at the camp, had some professional coaching this week by Paralympic Alpine Skiing Team members.

These two coaches were former campers at Camelback and they also represented Team U.S.A. at Sochi Paralympic Games in 2014.

"I really hope these kids get inspired and take on the challenge to be the best they can be," said Stephanie Jallen, Paralympic Alpine Skiing Team.

"I had so many role models and mentors that pushed me into this and really helped me succeed and gave me opportunities that I could only dream of and for me to be in that role and help these kids, campers, and to give them something fun to do and give them a break from normal day life life," said Tyler Carter, Paralympic Alpine Skiing Team.

This camp is important to people with physical disabilities for a number of reasons. First, it shows them that they can do it, they just have to put on the skis and snowboards. The second, it shows them that they can one day be in the Paralympics.

"This camp has shown a lot of kids who didn't know what they were capable of that there was a whole world of possibilities open to them," said Kelly McAllister, Lancaster.

Both Stephanie Jallen and Tyler Carter are hoping to be named for this year's Paralympic Games in South Korea.

The final team roster is expected to be announced this weekend.