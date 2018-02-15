LIVE COVERAGE: At least 19 Dead in Florida School Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Movie Making Magic: Kids Create Film Festival in Bloomsburg

Posted 5:29 am, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 03:42AM, February 15, 2018

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is gearing up for a film festival this weekend to spotlight the work of local, young movie makers.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event on Thursday.

The weekend event features everything from films made by preschoolers to the high school level.

Check out how kids made a movie using claymation.

The film festival takes place at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 17, at the museum at 2 West 7th Street in Bloomsburg.

Discount admission is $5/person. All ages are welcome.

One of the films featured this weekend is the Lily Project. Click here to watch.

 

