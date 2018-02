Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- A few dozen people turned out Thursday night to look at plans for a proposed energy plant in Lackawanna County.

Meadowbrook Energy wants to build a renewable natural gas production facility in Throop.

Meadowbrook wants to use the biogas emissions from area landfills and turn it into fuel.

If the company gets the proper approvals, the plant could be up and running by the end of next year.