Man Dead Following 15-Hour Standoff in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- A standoff is over and a man is dead nearly a day after he held off police in Monroe County.

Police now say Michael Rogers, 63, appears to have taken his own life. This comes after a standoff on Glenbrook Road near Stroudsburg that lasted for more than 15 hours.

Investigators say it this all started when officials tried to evict Rogers the day after Christmas.

Authorities say Rogers barricaded himself in the home on Wednesday when they showed up to carry out an arrest warrant.

Police say the situation started last year when constables showed up to carry out an eviction notice the day after Christmas.

Constables saw Rogers' windows were covered and a sign he posted threatening anyone who entered with deadly consequences.

Rodgers also left a packet of documents which contained more threats.

Constables, fearing for their lives, left without carrying out the court order.

Investigators say over the next several weeks, police contacted Rogers to try to resolve the situation, but he refused any help and to leave the home.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Rogers with obstruction and terroristic threats.

Police spotted him outside Wednesday morning and tried to arrest him. However, he was able to get back into his home, starting a standoff that lasted until 2:30 Thursday morning when police entered the home and found Rogers dead.

Again, the standoff is over, and the suspect, Michael Rogers, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say Glenbrook Road from Norton Road to Vineyard Road will be closed for the next few hours while they investigate.