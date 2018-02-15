× Hospice Groom Dies

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER – A hospice patient who fulfilled his dream to be married last week has died, according to officials at Geisinger Medical Center.

Donald Jett, 50, married his fiancée Julie Brown, 49, in his home on Friday. Jett and Brown knew each other early on in life and recently reconnected in the past few years.

Jett, a hospice patient battling kidney and heart disease, said he always wanted to marry Brown.

Nurses and other staff members planned the entire celebration and provided the bride’s wedding gown, tiara, flowers, and food.