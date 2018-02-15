× Hazleton Woman Charged with Assault After Domestic Dispute

HAZLETON — Police in Hazleton arrested a woman for assault after being called to investigate a domestic dispute.

According to police, Vanessa Erazo, 30, came home intoxicated and started breaking things.

Police say Erazo then got into an altercation with her girlfriend, reportedly punched her girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter in the face and threw dresser drawers on top of her two sleeping nieces.

Once police arrived, they say Erazo then punched an officer in the face.

Erazo was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and other related charges following the incident in Luzerne County.