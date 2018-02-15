Energy-efficient Windows Coming to Clinton County Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN -- A library in Clinton County is set to get an energy-saving facelift.

The shelves may be filled with stories that have stood the test of time but there are some things at the Annie Halenbake Ross Library that need to be replaced.

"They were in place in the 70s when energy efficiency wasn't an issue," executive director Tammy Garrison said, talking about a wall of windows in the library.

"There is a barrier between the two panes that's filled with gas and that is not functioning on a bunch of the windows."

According to the city, Ross Library will be replacing a few dozen windows on the front of the building once a bidder is approved at next week's council meeting.

It's a $75,000 project that is expected to save the library money in the long run.

"We're losing heat and it's going to protect that problem and it's going to be more energy-efficient than even if the windows were functioning properly."

With a portion of the library built in the 1970s, Garrison tells Newswatch 16 the property is in constant need of upkeep. Right now, the windows are the top priority.

"There were opportunities for grants to help pay for it so it was a good time to jump on those grants and get the work done," Garrison added.

The project is expected to get the green light early next week. The folks at the library hope the improvements will be completed by the end of the summer.