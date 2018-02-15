The maker of the Egg Sitter claims it will support your backside and spine so well that you can sit on an egg without breaking it. Say goodbye to sore muscles from sitting all day or a stiff back from long car rides. The Egg Sitter comes with a non-slip cover that is machine washable. It's super strong and durable and always returns to its original shape. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Egg Sitter
