$15 Million in Funds Available for Infrastructure Upgrades in Luzerne County

Posted 10:39 pm, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27PM, February 15, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- Luzerne County's Office of Community Development is making $15 million in federal money available for infrastructure upgrades.

County officials are taking ideas as to how the money, revolving loan funds, should be spent.

Activities such as street and sewer improvements, recreation improvements and demolition of blighted structures are options for the funds.

The projects, because they are federal funds, must meet one of three national objectives: benefiting low/moderate income residents, preventing slum and blight or meet an urgent need.

"Townships and boroughs are thrilled because we have an opportunity to really make a difference in their communities. These are areas where people can truly see a difference. We're talking about a blighted property, a roadway, sewers. These are things that people can see and this is a government in action," said David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager.

Ideas can be submitted up until March 19th in Luzerne County.

