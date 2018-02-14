× Valentine’s Day Flower Deliveries in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — This was just the start of a busy day of deliveries for Lisa’s Floral Expressions in Pottsville.

The first stop was a delivery at Pottsville City Hall. The city’s treasurer was surprised with flowers.

“It’s exciting,” Pottsville’s City Treasurer Ellen Micka said. “It’s very exciting. I love flowers.”

Across the street, Veronica Harley-Fritz of Heckscherville, was also surprised. But, not just by the flowers.

“I wasn’t expecting flowers and candy and I wasn’t expecting WNEP,” Harley-Fritz said.

Many lucky ladies all across Pottsville received flowers from their loved ones.

At the flower shop, workers spent most of their day preparing last minute orders. They sent out between 500 and 600 orders this year. It took five people to deliver them all.

“It’s been a little hectic,” Lisa’s Floral Expressions Owner Lisa McMullin said. “We’re getting orders out as fast as we can.”

McMullin said the weather made it all worth it.

“The nice weather makes people happy and want to buy flowers, so we’re happy,” McMullin said.

Many of the people Newswatch 16 spoke with say they wish Valentine’s Day came around more than once a year.

“I think it’s romantic,” Micka said. “I think it’s a really special day. I’ve always loved it and it’s just magical, I think.”

With all of the orders the flower shop has. It will continue to deliver flowers even after Valentine’s Day.