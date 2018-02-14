× Test Your Fitness: Registration Opens for ‘Clash for Cash’ 2018

It’s a chance to flex your muscles and put your workouts to the test!

This all surrounds “Clash For Cash,” one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest charity fitness competitions.

It takes place June, 23, 2018 inside the convention center at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

Money raised benefits this fall’s WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9 which helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

The charity campaign is led by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

Beginners to advanced athletes are welcome at Clash For Cash.

The two-person teams consist of either two men or two women.

WNEP-TV is proud to be a media sponsor of this competition.

Head here to signup and to learn more about the workouts involved in the charity fitness competition.

The fourth annual event brings exercise enthusiasts together from around the region who compete for prizes by performing various workouts. Check out highlights from last year at this link.

Don’t want to compete, but want to be apart of the fun? You can still support this charity competition by donating at the actual event on June 23, volunteering your time, or becoming a vendor if you own/run/or work for a company dedicated to improving health and wellness. Contact Charlotte at CWrigh@Allied-Services.org or Erin at EBurns@Allied-Services.org to learn more on how you can get involved.