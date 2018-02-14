Talkback 16: Scranton’s Taxes, Food Stamps

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the city of Scranton seeking approval to triple the tax on people who work there and President Trump's plan to cut food stamps.
1 Comment
Cowboy
I don’t think president Trump is tripling the tax, it’s your governor wolf doing that.