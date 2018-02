Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties want to find two men for skimming incidents.

Officers believe the pair placed a skimming device on an ATM at Community Bank on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton last week.

Kingston police say one of the men also placed a skimming device on the ATM inside PNC Bank on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

If you recognize either man, you're asked to call police.