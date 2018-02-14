Shooting Reported at Florida High School

Parkland, FL -- Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are investigating reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Officials with Margate Fire Rescue are preparing for a mass casualty incident.
The SWAT team is on scene investigating the incident. Police and deputies are surrounding the school with their guns drawn as they guide students outside of the school to safety.
The Broward Sheriff's Office says there are reports of victims. The extent of injuries remains unknown.
A student spoke to ABC News and told George Stephanopoulos "at least 3 people are dead outside my door." He said he was evacuated from the school with other students.
Broward Sheriff says the shooter remains on the loose, as of 3:22 p.m.
The Coral Springs Police is advising teachers and students at the school to remain barricaded inside until police reach them.
The FBI and ATF are responding to the scene.
Archie Beal
Here we go again…another school shooting…repeal and replace the 2nd ammendment immediately…this is a dam disgrace…how many more innocent people need to be killed or maimed before action and responsibility is taken…you zealous gun nuts can say what you want…you can’t defend it…the incidents keep amounting…something needs to be done…these mentally unstable people have ruined it on even the law abiding firearm owners…ban all firearms from the common citizens of society…if and when society can demonstrate they can conform and be responsible…then they can earn back the privilege to posses firearms…I could care less what the bill of rights says…when it was written and established I guarantee the founding fathers of this country did not anticipate society to be this irresponsible and act like such savages…not one of you gun zealots can argue this point…if so let’s here your idea for a logical resolution…this I challenge of you…I am all ears
Darnell
