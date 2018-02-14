Police Surround Home in Stroud Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- Police have been outside a home near Stroudsburg for several hours but haven't released many details about why they are there.

Stroud Area Regional Police aren't saying much, but they did get a search warrant for a home on Glenbrook Road in Stroud Township.

Police vehicles have been blocking both entrances of Glenbrook Road between Vineyard Road and Norton Road for several hours.

State police can also be seen setting up perimeters in this area near Stroudsburg.

Authorities say a man barricaded himself inside his house but haven't given a reason as to why.

We can hear police over a megaphone talking to the man inside a home in Stroud Township “This is a situation you created as a citizen by not paying your taxes and we have to resolve this. Walk out of your house with your hands up.” @WNEP pic.twitter.com/sIHoxeJXWE — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) February 14, 2018

Newswatch 16 could hear police setting off flashbangs and talking to the man inside the house, telling him to "come outside with your hands up," and saying, "this is a situation you created by not paying your taxes."

People who live in this area say they haven't seen police activity like this in a while.

"Unusual for the neighborhood, of course, but things like this happen. It's very unfortunate when they do, but you just deal with it," June Smith said.

This situation started around 11 a.m. Wednesday.