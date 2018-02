Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINVILLE -- You can get your sweetheart flowers, jewelry, or chocolates for Valentine's Day, or how about a heart-shaped pizza?

Mifflin Pizza in Mifflinville is selling just that.

The business is selling the pizzas for $11. You can even get pepperoni roses.

Workers at the pizza place in Columbia County tell us they've been getting a lot of orders for this specialty pizza.